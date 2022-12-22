From Lock Upp to Freddy: Highlights of what worked for Ekta Kapoor in 2022

New Delhi: Content czarina Ektaa R Kapoor entertained the audiences with a variety of movies and shows in 2022. With films like Freddy, Goodbye, Dobaaraa, and Ek Villian Returns this year, she presented content for distinct viewers. Anurag Kashyap's directorial Dobaaraa was not a niche audience whereas Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye is an out-and-out family entertainer. Similarly, the reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut was for those who love reality shows and find entertainment in them.

In 2022, the producer kick-started the year by exploring the reality show and gave us one of the most talked about and successful shows - Lock Upp, which garnered love and attention from the entire country. The show has been touted to be one of the most popular reality shows on OTT and has already crossed more than 200 million views. In fact, Kapoor also basked in the success of Naagin 6, which was one of the biggest hits this year. Not only has she had a successful year with films, OTT, and reality shows but just like every year, she has conquered the year by delivering the best TV shows for her audience.

From ruling the television industry with shows like Naagin, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kundali Bhagya, Jodha Akbar, and Pavitra Rishta to introducing a different side to the cinema with films like Dream Girl, Laila Majnu, Kya Kool Hain Hum, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Ektaa Kapoor's production house has catered her content to an audience of a different generation and different taste.