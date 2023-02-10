Gangubai Kathiawadi Singer, Tarannum Malik Jain Comes on Board for 'Talent India Talent Hunt'

New Delhi: Lulumolu Entertainment's ambitious reality show Talent India Talent Hunt is constantly making news for its concept, approach and jury members. After signing immensely talented veteran actor Mushtaq Khan as one of the judges, Rahul Khan and Sahil Chaudhary have brought accomplished singer Tarannum Malik Jain on board.

Tarannum is a popular and talented Bollywood singer who is known for lending her voice to the songs of big Bollywood films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ek Tha Tiger, Raees, Delhi Belly, Fukrey and more. Apart from Bollywood, she's also a big name in the Punjabi film industry as she has sung songs for films like Super Singh, Ambarsariya, Channo, Sardaarji and more.

As an immensely skilled singer herself, Tarannum Malik Jain will be judging all the singers participating in the show. Tarannum will be carefully going through the performances of all participants and will be judging them on the basis of their skills.

Tarannum feels excited to be a part of Talent India Talent Hunt and says she's looking forward to dive into the sea of talent that our nation has to offer. "India is full of talented people who are looking for an opportunity to present their skills and Talent India Talent Hunt is everything they want," she says.

"I feel so happy to be a part of the jury and can't wait to witness the talent so many Indians possess. I am thrilled to realise that Talent India Talent Hunt will be pushing so many talented singers to achieve what they dream of," adds Tarannum Malik Jain.

For those who are unaware, Talent India Talent Hunt is being created by Rahul Khan and Sahil Chaudhary of Lulumolu Entertainment. It is set to be one of its kind reality show which will look for the best acting, singing and dancing talent in the nation. While Tarannum Malik will be judging the singing talent, Mushtaq Khan will be judging the skills of the actors. A jury member to judge the skills of dancers will be announced soon.

But the show will not just look for the best talent and will also work on polishing it and making it reach the masses. The reality show will look for artists from every nook and corner of the country. The online auditions will enable people from all cities and villages to showcase their talent. To participate, you can visit the production house's official website Lulumolu.com, click on the banner of Talent India Talent Hunt and register yourself for the audition.

Once the auditions are complete, the selected candidates will move on to the next rounds which will be telecasted on a noted TV channel. The voting lines will be kept open for the audience.

At the end of the show, the top three contestants will be rewarded. The top contestant will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 3 lakhs while the first and second runner-ups will get Rs 1.5 lakhs each.