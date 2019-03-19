Gauri Khan shares an unmissable photo of Shah Rukh Khan with son AbRam Khan—See inside

New Delhi: Doting mommy Gauri Khan is an avid user of social media. She is quite active on Instagram and Twitter, keeping her fan army in a happy space with regular updates.

Recently, she shared a picture of hubby Shah Rukh Khan with little one AbRam Khan and we must say it's super cutesy. Both SRK and AbRam can be seen dressed in Native American attire. Gauri captioned the click as: “Courchevel. The winter playground.”

The picture has already garnered over 1, 119, 347 likes on Instagram.

The power couple of King Khan and Gauri are doting parents to Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. We have often seen them share adorable pictures of their kids on social media setting major goals for fans.

Gauri is a famous interior designer and has designed the beautiful abodes of some of the biggest names in showbiz such as Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra amongst others.

SRK, on the other hand is busy finalising his next. Nothing has been officially announced as yet.