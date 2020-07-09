हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Naya Rivera

'Glee' star Naya Rivera reported missing after boat ride in Los Angeles

The authorities launched a search and rescue operation using helicopters, drones and dive teams for the actor on Wednesday after her four-year-old son Josey was found floating alone in a rented boat.

&#039;Glee&#039; star Naya Rivera reported missing after boat ride in Los Angeles
Image Courtesy: Reuters

Los Angeles: Actor Naya Rivera, best known for playing Santana Lopez on hit TV musical drama "Glee", is missing after a trip to Lake Piru, California.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the authorities launched a search and rescue operation using helicopters, drones and dive teams for the actor on Wednesday after her four-year-old son Josey was found floating alone in a rented boat.

Rivera reportedly rented a boat at 1 pm on Wednesday, as per Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

Another boater found her son by himself wearing a life vest three hours later.

At 10.39 pm, the Ventura County Sheriff's shared on Twitter that the operation for Rivera, noted as a possible drowning victim, had been suspended and would continue "at first light" on Thursday.

Rivera's son, who she shares with former husband actor is Ryan Dorsey, is reported to be unharmed. He reportedly told authorities he and his mother went for a swim, but she never returned to the boat.

On Tuesday, Rivera had tweeted a photo of her kissing Josey with the caption, "just the two of us".

Naya Rivera
