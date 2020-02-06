Gracy Singh: Mythological characters are challenging

Mumbai: It wasn't easy for Gracy Singh to play goddess Santoshi Maa on screen but the actress worked hard to fit into the character, for the recently-launched TV show "Santoshi Maa Sunayein Vrat Kathayein".

"It is extremely challenging to play a mythological character. One has to transform herself/himself into a completely different avatar. Learning how to become perfect as a god is not a quick process. It takes time. The costumes too heavy and wearing a crown for long hours is not easy. But it seems I have learned how to live a life like a goddess," Gracy told IANS.

This is not the first time that Gracy has been portraying Santoshi Maa on TV. She had appeared in the titular role of 2015 television show "Santoshi Maa".

According to her, the show has evolved over time. "Be it storyline or the set, everything is on a grander scale now. Also, this time Santoshi Maa is more like a guardian. She shows devotees the right direction and helps them improve their lifestyle. So, there's a modern touch to the story, too. That's why I can connect to the role better now."

"Santoshi Maa Sunayein Vrat Kathayein" airs on &TV.