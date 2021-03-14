हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Booth' co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who recently finished shooting for his upcoming project 'Bhoot Police' also starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor gave update about his health to his fans on social media. 

MUMBAI: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine. The 'Gully Boy' actor took to Instagram and informed his fans that he is following protocols listed by his doctors.

"Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm feeling fine at this time and self quarantining at home," Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote in a message. "Being positive and tackling this head on," he added.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

The 27-year-old actor returned to Mumbai in February after shooting for the horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police' in Udaipur. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

Siddhant will be next seen in filmmaker Shakun Batra's untitled project and the sequel of 'Bunty Aur Babli'.

On Saturday, Mumbai recorded 1,709 fresh COVID-19 cases. According to the state health department, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally increased to 3,41,999 while five more fatalities took the toll to 11,528. 

