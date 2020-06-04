हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary chants 'Om' mantra to drive away lockdown anxiety

He has posted a video on Facebook where his is chanting the 'Om' mantra.

Gurmeet Choudhary chants &#039;Om&#039; mantra to drive away lockdown anxiety
Mumbai: Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is focussing on mental health and has added meditation to his routine amidst the lockdown.

He has posted a video on Facebook where his is chanting the 'Om' mantra.

He captioned the video: "Meditation is essential to feel well and live a Happy Life... Meditation can help us to eliminate negative thoughts, worries, anxiety, all factors that can prevent us feeling happy. It has been proved that the practice of meditation, carried out on a regular basis, will mitigate the symptoms of stress and anxiety."

Talking about practising meditation regularly during the lockdown, Gurmeet said: "I have added meditation to my routine amidst the lockdown and it is proving quite effective as it helps me to handle the situation in a much calmer way. Meditation is helping me stay both mentally and physically fit."

Meanwhile, his show "Ramayan", in which he played the role of Lord Ram, is currently enjoying a re-run on Dangal channel.

 

Gurmeet ChoudharyOm chantsOmRamayanLord Ramlockdown
