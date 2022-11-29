topStoriesenglish
Hailey Bieber reveals she has an ovarian cyst of 'the size of an apple'

Hailey is seen lifting up her sweatshirt to show her torso in the latest Insta story, though she clarified that the inflated area was "not a baby."

Nov 29, 2022
New Delhi: Model Hailey Bieber showed an image of her torso to clarify that she is not pregnant, but instead, is suffering from an ovarian cyst.

Hailey detailed a recent health challenge alongside an image posted to her Instagram Stories, reports eonline.com.

Hailey is seen lifting up her sweatshirt to show her torso, though she clarified that the inflated area was "not a baby."

"I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"I don't have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun."

"It's painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and cramps and emotional," she continued.

"Anyway, I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this."

Beiber, who is married to Justin Bieber, has been open about previous health scares, including one earlier this year that led to a hospitalisation.

In April, Hailey shared that she experienced a "mini stroke" that led to the discovery of a heart condition. After undergoing a medical procedure to close the hole in her heart, Hailey said she was "recovering well."

"I feel great," she said in a YouTube video.

"The biggest thing I feel, honestly, is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to just move on from this really scary situation and just live my life."

