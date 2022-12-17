topStoriesenglish
RITEISH DESHMUKH

Happy Birthday Riteish Deshmukh: 5 most 'awwdorable' moments of the actor with his wife Genelia D'Souza

From pulling her around in a gym to doing dance routines with her, let`s take a look at 5 of the cutest moments shared between the duo.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 09:45 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh just rang into his 44th birthday. The `Namastey London` actor has won hearts over the years by making audiences fall in love with his comic timing and playful charm over the past 2 decades.
  • Besides his phenomenal acting chops, the `Heyy Babyy` actor also entertained his fans through adorable videos on his Instagram alongside his wife Genelia D`Souza.

Happy Birthday Riteish Deshmukh: 5 most 'awwdorable' moments of the actor with his wife Genelia D'Souza

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh just rang into his 44th birthday. The `Namastey London` actor has won hearts over the years by making audiences fall in love with his comic timing and playful charm over the past 2 decades. Besides his phenomenal acting chops, the `Heyy Babyy` actor also entertained his fans through adorable videos on his Instagram alongside his wife Genelia D`Souza. 

From pulling her around in a gym to doing dance routines with her, let`s take a look at 5 of the cutest moments shared between the duo.

In this hilariously cute video, Genelia shares a joke with Riteish. "There was a couple, and the wife had a very quiet demeanour," she said, to which Riteish already started laughing. Genelia`s pissed-off look at the end and the realization of Riteish that he went wrong showed a very relatable husband-wife relationship in a funny manner.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

On Diwali, the `Dhamaal` actor showed off his muscle power as he dragged around gym equipment with a rope. However, the twist of the video came about when Genelia was also spotted being dragged alongside as she danced in a goofy manner.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

"Jo aati to mere kandhe tak bhi nahi, par chadhi mere sar par rehti hai" (Who doesn`t even measure up to my shoulder, but always stays above my head), was the chuckle-worthy statement said in a voiceover that ran behind a cute video of himself and his ladylove on a beach.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Captioned "jab apni hi beewi se pyaar ho jaaye" (when you fall in love with your own wife), Riteish shared a video where he was seen making hilarious expressions as he lip-synced to a joke. In reaction, Genelia pounced upon him for an adorable back hug.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

The Bollywood duo were cute, romantic and funny at the same time in this video captioned `Stay !!!`, which was aptly overlayed to the similarly titled song by Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI. The highlight of the video was Riteish dancing his behinds off in various outfits, with Genelia joining him at the end. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Happy Birthday Riteish Deshmukh!

