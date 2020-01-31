Hardik Pandya is smitten by fiancee Natasa Stankovic's 'fresh' look - See pic

New Delhi: Cricketer Hardik Pandya is all hearts for fiancee Natasa Stankovic's new look, a glimpse of which she recently shared on Instagram. "Freshcut," she captioned her photo, in which she looks fresh as a daisy in a yellow outfit. Hardik couldn't really resist commenting on the photo and dropped a heart-eyed emoji on the post.

Take a look at what Natasa posted:

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on New Year in Dubai. He proposed to Natasa on a yacht and, in no time, said yes! Announcing their engagement, Hardik wrote on social media, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

"Forever yes," Natasa wrote while glimpses from their dreamy engagement ceremony.

Speaking about his son's engagement to Natasa, Hardik's father Himanshu Pandya had told Bombay Times that the family had "no clue that they were going to get engaged."

"Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged, he said.

Natasa is a Serbian model-actress. She debuted in the entertainment industry with 'Bigg Boss 8' and has appeared in special dance sequences in films such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Fukrey Returns'.