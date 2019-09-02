Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor gets names of sisters Sonam, Rhea tattooed

Mumbai: Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, a football fanatic, often takes to Twitter to tweet about the sport, but on Monday he flaunted love for his sisters -- Sonam and Rhea -- by showcasing his bareback with their names inked on it.

Harsh posted a black-and-white photo with focus on his bareback that has his sisters' names inked on it.

He captioned it: "V taper".

This isn't the first time Harsh showed off the tattoos on social media. Many weeks ago, he had put the tattoos on display and won hearts of many.

This time, too, fans couldn't stop gushing. One found Harsh Varrdan's picture "superb and awesome", while another said "this is so cute".