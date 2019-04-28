Hemsworth not sure about end of 'Avengers' franchise

Los Angeles: Is Chris Hemsworth ready to leave the "Avengers" franchise? The "Thor" star is not exactly sure when he will leave it.

"There will come a day," variety.com quoted Hemsworth as saying.

He added: "Whether it's now or in the future, I don't know...Who knows what the future holds. I don't know, there could be remakes, sequels, prequel - who knows?"

No matter what, he is not giving up his Thor physique.

"If I don't workout, that's when things start to hurt and I start to feel like, 'God, my body's deteriorating'," Hemsworth said.

"The movement for me and the constant sort of training and so on is, that's where my energy comes from. And that's where that movement creates more motivation and more sort of activity. And I've been, I wouldn't say forced, but hired and paid to stay fit.

"So what a luxury that has been and the education that has given me has been incredible. But I'd like to think even outside of playing this character, I enjoy staying busy and having an athletic sort of attitude," he added.