close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Here's why Taapsee Pannu won't date Kartik Aaryan

For the uninitiated, Sara had on Koffee With Karan openly expressed her fondness for Kartik. 

Here&#039;s why Taapsee Pannu won&#039;t date Kartik Aaryan

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is these days busy promoting her upcoming venture 'Game Over'. The stunner is leaving no stone unturned to make this thriller a blockbuster hit like her previous outing 'Badla' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Pinkvilla.com recently asked Taapsee on whether she would like to date the latest 'it' boy of B-Town, Kartik Aaryan, and guess what? She every politely refused it. Well, what happened was that in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress was given a list of names and asked if she would like to date them or not, so when Kartik's name popped, she said, “Game Over”.

According to the Pinkvilla report, the actress explained, “There is already a crowd around him. I don't want to stand in a long queue for him..”

Aha, quite smart!

For the uninitiated, Sara had on Koffee With Karan openly expressed her fondness for Kartik. And rumours about their alleged link-up have been floating around ever since. Amid all this, the buzz was strong that something is brewing between Ananya Panday and Kartik.

However, the 'Student Of The Year 2' star has denied it.

So, going by all these rumours looks like Taapsee made a safe choice.

 

Tags:
Kartik AaryanTaapsee PannuSara Ali KhanAnanya Panday
Next
Story

Sara Ali Khan spotted at Aanand L Rai's office looking like a ray of sunshine – In Pics

Must Watch

PT4M36S

5W1H: ICC wants MSD to remove 'balidan' insignia, BCCI supports Dhoni