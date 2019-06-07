Here's why Taapsee Pannu won't date Kartik Aaryan

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is these days busy promoting her upcoming venture 'Game Over'. The stunner is leaving no stone unturned to make this thriller a blockbuster hit like her previous outing 'Badla' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Pinkvilla.com recently asked Taapsee on whether she would like to date the latest 'it' boy of B-Town, Kartik Aaryan, and guess what? She every politely refused it. Well, what happened was that in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress was given a list of names and asked if she would like to date them or not, so when Kartik's name popped, she said, “Game Over”.

According to the Pinkvilla report, the actress explained, “There is already a crowd around him. I don't want to stand in a long queue for him..”

Aha, quite smart!

For the uninitiated, Sara had on Koffee With Karan openly expressed her fondness for Kartik. And rumours about their alleged link-up have been floating around ever since. Amid all this, the buzz was strong that something is brewing between Ananya Panday and Kartik.

However, the 'Student Of The Year 2' star has denied it.

So, going by all these rumours looks like Taapsee made a safe choice.