हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hina Khan

Hina Khan flaunts her toned body in an electric blue crop top and skirt—See Pics

Her portrayal of iconic character Komolika in Balaji Productions' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' by Ekta Kapoor has got her rave reviews.

Hina Khan flaunts her toned body in an electric blue crop top and skirt—See Pics

New Delhi: The 'Komolika' of small screens, popular television actress Hina Khan is known for following a strict workout regime as she is a big-time fitness freak. An avid social media user that she is, recently in one of her posts, Hina shared pictures from her visit to inaugurate a gym.

Hina was in Raipur to inaugurate Pilates and fitness studio. She wrote: "You gotta hv that body, so work hard for it..Make people stand in awe of your body Inaugurated Pilates and fitness studio in Raipur So go kill it in the Gym #WorkOutResults #FitGirlsAreTheHottest. Outfit by @myriad_activewear, Jewellery @hm, Heels @koovsfashion, Styled by @sayali_vidya."

She donned an electric blue crop top and skirt looking fab in every sense of the word. The telly actress flaunted her toned svelte hour-glass figure and stepped out looking super hot!

She sure is a stunner of small-screens and is often hailed as the fashion icon by many.

On the professional front, she ventured into music videos and made her debut with 'Bhasoodi'. The track is peppy and foot-tapping. Her glam diva avatar has hit a chord with the fans making it a chartbuster.

Her portrayal of iconic character Komolika in Balaji Productions' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' by Ekta Kapoor has got her rave reviews.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania, the favourite Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.

 

Tags:
Hina Khanhina khan picshina khan photosBigg Boss 11hina khan videos
Next
Story

Johnny Depp fights to stop ex-lawyers from obtaining medical records

Must Watch

PT2M35S

Amit Shah: Sacrifices of CRPF jawans will not go in vain

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close