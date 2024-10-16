Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor crashed the internet with his new look! On Tuesday, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared queue of pictures on his Instagram. In the photos, Ranbir showcases his dapper style, sporting black Prada shades, a black shirt, and a fresh hairdo. As soon as the pictures went viral, fans began speculating about the purpose of his look.

Have A Look At The Post:

Aalim captioned the post, "Hotness Alert !!!RANBIR KAPOOR."

Ranbir Kapoor always knows how to serve looks, even without being on social media. His style remains the talk of the town, and his new look has sparked debate online, with netizens wondering if it’s for 'Dhoom 4' or 'Animal Park'.

Here's How Netizens Reacted To Ranbir Kapoor's New Look

One fan commented, 'Dhoom 4', Another fan commented 'Dhoom 4 ki tyaari', Another fan commented'Animal Park start'. One user wrote, 'For Dhoom 4', One fan wrote, 'The Dhoom Man is here', Another fan wrote, 'Animal'

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has an exciting lineup ahead, including 'Ramayana', 'Animal Park', and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War'.