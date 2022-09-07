Hrithik Roshan celebrates dad Rakesh Roshan’s birthday with fam-jam!

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan’s father, Rakesh Roshan, turned a year older today, and the superstar, along with his family, came together to celebrate his 73rd birthday. He is popular for being close and tight with his kin and clan and is known to be a family-driven man. On all significant occasions, including anniversaries, birthdays, weddings, and other celebrations, Hrithik Roshan is frequently pictured spending time with his family and friends.

Taking to his social media,he shared a video of last night’s celebration from Rakesh Roshan’s birthday party. The party looked close and knitted, restricted to a few friends, family, and children. In the caption, the star jotted down “ About last night. Happy Birthday Papa. Making 73 look 37 Invincible We love you !”

Here is the post shared by the actor:

Along with Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan is getting ready for the debut of Vikram Vedha. His followers couldn't be more thrilled about this release, which is among the most eagerly awaited of 2022. The film is an official remake of 2017 superhit Tamil film of the same name and that movie starred Vijay Sethupati and R. Madhavan in the lead roles,

Apart from Pushkar & Gayatri’s Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan will also be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone.