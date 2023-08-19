Hrithik Roshan Drops Pics Flaunting His Chiselled Abs, Bollywood Is 'Stunned'

New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan, on Friday, set the internet on fire as he dropped shirtless pictures from his vacation. Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a couple of pictures where he could be seen posing shirtless and flaunting his perfectly toned back and shoulders.

Along with the post, he wrote, "Vacation over. Presenting before and after pics. See you in the gym."

Soon after he dropped the pictures, his fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. A user wrote, "Before and before" with a fire emoticon while another fan commented, "49 years me bhi itna fitness." Many B-town ators including Anil Kapoor, Rohit Roy and others are 'stunned.'

Hrithik and his girlfriend Saba, who were holidaying together somewhere flew back to the Bay on Friday. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai Airport and several videos and photos of lovebirds got viral on social media where they can be seen holding each other's hands. They also posted adorable pictures from their vacation on social media.

Recently, Hrithik unveiled an intriguing motion poster of his upcoming film 'Fighter' featuring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor's first look as Indian Air Force pilots. The clip opens with a runway shot and then Hrithik comes into frame. The actor looks dapper in his pilot G-suit.

Next, we are introduced to Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. They were also dressed in pilot uniforms. All three of them are seen holding helmets and wearing sunglasses.

Sharing the look, Hrithik took to Instagram and wrote, "#SpiritOfFighter | Vande Mataram! See you in the theatres on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. Fighter releases worldwide on 25th January 2024."

The first looks of Deepika, Hrithik and Anil have everyone excited. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

'Fighter' is an aerial action film. The film marks Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration with Deepika.

Siddharth Anand announced the film in 2021. Taking to social media, he wrote, "This is definitely one of the most exciting moments of my life to bring together two of my favourite stars, Hrithik and Deepika, for the first time to the Indian and global audience. I am thrilled to begin the journey of MARFLIX, a production house dedicated to action filmmaking in India. I start this journey of Marflix along with my life partner Mamta Anand. Starting MARFLIX with Hrithik is special as he is someone who has seen me even working as an AD, then as a director on two films and now I am not just his director but I'm also starting my production house with him."

Apart from 'Fighter', Hrithik will also be seen in the action thriller film ‘War 2’ alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

The sequel will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The official release date of the film is still awaited.