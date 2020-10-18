In a repeat of Baba ka Dhaba story, Agra's 'roti wali amma' shares plight of no sale

Agra: The COVID-19 outbreak has forced many people to go through tough times, and after Baba ka Dhaba's viral story, in another example, an aged woman in Uttar Pradesh's Agra is also reportedly facing financial difficulties.

Bhagvan Devi, a woman in her 80s who is popular as the 'roti wali amma' is selling food at Rs 20 to meet her daily needs, reported ANI news agency.

"I have been doing this for over 15 years, but, there’s hardly any sale these days," Bhagvan Devi told ANI.

According to ANI, she's selling food near St John College to earn a livelihood.

The Twitteratis after the news came up have started sharing her story and requested everyone to help her get back to normal. The post has garnered over 400 retweets within two hours.

This is not the first time that news like this has come up in the past few months. Recently, a heartbreaking video of an aged couple in the national capital sharing their plight of struggling to earn amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis had gone viral on social media platforms, following which many Bollywood celebrities, cricketers and netizens flooded support for the 'Baba Ka Dhaba'.

Thereafter, long queues in front of the Dhaba were witnessed in the Malviya Nagar area and the elderly couple also looked visibly happier.

The 'Baba Ka Dhaba' had trended all day on social media that also led to the food-delivery giant Zomato listing it on its website for ordering.

The Tinder also suggested couples to consider Baba Ka Dhaba as a probable date place.

Hopefully, roti wali amma's 15-years of service gets recognition so that she earns enough to feed herself and her family.

