COVID-19 tally in India nears 75-lakh mark with 61,871 new infections

New Delhi: The coronavirus cases in India nears 75 lkah with 61,871 new infections reported in last 24 hours. As per the Ministry of Health data, the total coronavirus tally in the country stands at 74,94,551. The number of cases saw a dip 11,776 since Saturday.

Out of the total cases, 7,83,311 are active cases and 65,97,210 are cured/discharged/migrated cases. The active cases of coronavirus infection in the country comprise 10.45 per cent of the total case. The recovery rate in India stands at 88.03 per cent while the fatality rate is at 1.52 per cent.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,14,031with the virus claiming 1,033 lives in a span of 24 hours as per Ministry of Health data.

Here's the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases across India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 179 6 3848 17 56 2 Andhra Pradesh 37102 1877 735638 5529 6406 24 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3003 65 10315 244 30 4 Assam 28442 189 171084 819 865 12 5 Bihar 10848 36 191619 1194 990 9 6 Chandigarh 915 59 12460 108 207 1 7 Chhattisgarh 27180 513 129883 3014 1439 14 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 59 7 3119 10 2 9 Delhi 22884 70 298853 3154 5981 35 10 Goa 3827 123 36035 425 538 7 11 Gujarat 14565 118 140282 1270 3626 9 12 Haryana 10265 176 137176 1318 1640 6 13 Himachal Pradesh 2680 38 15852 234 265 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 8704 205 77288 809 1372 6 15 Jharkhand 6576 33 88559 501 832 8 16 Karnataka 110666 1780 637481 8893 10427 71 17 Kerala 96100 999 236989 7991 1139 26 18 Ladakh 933 18 4535 74 66 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 13698 230 142707 1434 2753 18 20 Maharashtra 185750 4442 1358606 14238 41965 463 21 Manipur 3587 226 11443 198 111 2 22 Meghalaya 2295 198 6034 299 75 23 Mizoram 108 4 2145 12 0 24 Nagaland 1530 59 6141 30 27 5 25 Odisha 20997 663 244227 2842 1121 17 26 Puducherry 4420 104 27984 313 574 3 27 Punjab 6230 362 116925 760 3999 19 28 Rajasthan 21255 126 148291 2106 1735 12 29 Sikkim 275 20 3233 56 59 30 Tamil Nadu 40192 767 632708 5005 10586 57 31 Telengana 22050 724 198790 2154 1271 6 32 Tripura 2917 49 26222 187 329 3 33 Uttarakhand 5538 154 51186 665 924 95 34 Uttar Pradesh 34420 843 411611 3528 6629 40 35 West Bengal 33121 621 277940 3183 5992 61 Total# 783311 11776 6597209 72614 114031 1033

The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the second consecutive day.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5?. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,42,24,190 samples have been tested up to October 17 with 9,70,173 samples being tested on Saturday.