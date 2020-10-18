COVID-19 tally in India nears 75-lakh mark with 61,871 new infections

New Delhi: The coronavirus cases in India nears 75 lkah with 61,871 new infections reported in last 24 hours. As per the Ministry of Health data, the total coronavirus tally in the country stands at 74,94,551. The number of cases saw a dip 11,776 since Saturday.
Out of the total cases, 7,83,311 are active cases and 65,97,210 are cured/discharged/migrated cases. The active cases of coronavirus infection in the country comprise 10.45 per cent of the total case. The recovery rate in India stands at 88.03 per cent while the fatality rate is at 1.52 per cent.
The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,14,031with the virus claiming 1,033 lives in a span of 24 hours as per Ministry of Health data.
Here's the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases across India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|179
|6
|3848
|17
|56
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|37102
|1877
|735638
|5529
|6406
|24
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3003
|65
|10315
|244
|30
|4
|Assam
|28442
|189
|171084
|819
|865
|12
|5
|Bihar
|10848
|36
|191619
|1194
|990
|9
|6
|Chandigarh
|915
|59
|12460
|108
|207
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|27180
|513
|129883
|3014
|1439
|14
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|59
|7
|3119
|10
|2
|9
|Delhi
|22884
|70
|298853
|3154
|5981
|35
|10
|Goa
|3827
|123
|36035
|425
|538
|7
|11
|Gujarat
|14565
|118
|140282
|1270
|3626
|9
|12
|Haryana
|10265
|176
|137176
|1318
|1640
|6
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2680
|38
|15852
|234
|265
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|8704
|205
|77288
|809
|1372
|6
|15
|Jharkhand
|6576
|33
|88559
|501
|832
|8
|16
|Karnataka
|110666
|1780
|637481
|8893
|10427
|71
|17
|Kerala
|96100
|999
|236989
|7991
|1139
|26
|18
|Ladakh
|933
|18
|4535
|74
|66
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|13698
|230
|142707
|1434
|2753
|18
|20
|Maharashtra
|185750
|4442
|1358606
|14238
|41965
|463
|21
|Manipur
|3587
|226
|11443
|198
|111
|2
|22
|Meghalaya
|2295
|198
|6034
|299
|75
|23
|Mizoram
|108
|4
|2145
|12
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1530
|59
|6141
|30
|27
|5
|25
|Odisha
|20997
|663
|244227
|2842
|1121
|17
|26
|Puducherry
|4420
|104
|27984
|313
|574
|3
|27
|Punjab
|6230
|362
|116925
|760
|3999
|19
|28
|Rajasthan
|21255
|126
|148291
|2106
|1735
|12
|29
|Sikkim
|275
|20
|3233
|56
|59
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|40192
|767
|632708
|5005
|10586
|57
|31
|Telengana
|22050
|724
|198790
|2154
|1271
|6
|32
|Tripura
|2917
|49
|26222
|187
|329
|3
|33
|Uttarakhand
|5538
|154
|51186
|665
|924
|95
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|34420
|843
|411611
|3528
|6629
|40
|35
|West Bengal
|33121
|621
|277940
|3183
|5992
|61
|Total#
|783311
|11776
|6597209
|72614
|114031
|1033
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the second consecutive day.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5?. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.
According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,42,24,190 samples have been tested up to October 17 with 9,70,173 samples being tested on Saturday.