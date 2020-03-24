In old video, Aamir Khan opens up about falling in love with Kiran Rao and his friendship with ex-wife Reena Dutta

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan, perhaps for the first time, has spoken about how he fell in love with his wife Kiran Rao and the ‘trauma’ he went through after divorce from ex-wife Reena Dutta. A two-year-old video of Aamir talking about Reena and Kiran in an interview to a Chinese reporter has suddenly popped up on the internet and started trending. In the clip, Aamir reveals that he met Kiran when he was filming ‘Lagaan’ (2001) but they began dating only after his separation from Reena.

“I met Kiran before… when I was doing ‘Lagaan’. She was one of the Ads. But at that time, we didn’t have any relationship, we were not even great friends then. She was one of the people on the unit. It was after my separation and divorce after some time that I met her again,” he says in the video and reveals further how they started dating.

“In that moment of trauma, her phone came and I talked to her on the phone for half an hour. And when I put the phone down, I said, ‘My God. I feel so happy when I talk to her.’ It struck me in that instant that when I am talking to her I am so happy. Then we began dating and seeing each other. We then lived together for over a year before getting married. I can never imagine my life without Kiran as my partner. I feel very blessed and I'm very grateful for it,” the 55-year-old superstar said.

Aamir and Reena were married for 16 years before they got divorced in 2002. The ex-couple is parents to children Junaid and Ira. Despite ending the marriage, they have been in cordial terms and also continue to work together.

Of his rapport with Reena, Aamir said, “She is a wonderful person. Sometimes a relationship doesn't work but I have a lot of love and respect for her. In fact, we are working together on this Paani Project. She is the COO of the company." He also added that both Reena and Kiran are strong people and he likes people who are strong.

Watch the video here:

Aamir and Kiran married in 2005. They together have a son named Azad.

On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’, the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ ‘Forest Grump’.