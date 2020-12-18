In this major throwback pic from 1995, can you spot Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala?

New Delhi: Movies create magic and leave an impact on the audience's minds. Then there are a few which went on to become classics and are enjoyed by generations. Filmmaker Mansoor Khan's Akele Hum Akele Tum happens to be one such gem which the fans adore.

Film History Pics - an Instagram handle having a collection of rare old Bollywood pictures posted a still of Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala from Akele Hum Akele Tum which released back in 1995, December 1. Take a look:

The movie was a hit at the Box Office, earning Manisha Koirala a nomination in Best Actress category at the Filmfare Awards that year. It was seen as a musical as most of its songs were chartbuster. Anu Malik composed the music and lyrics were penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

Nasir Hussain wrote the dialogues of this romantic drama.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is now gearing up for his next release 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is a Hindi adaptation of Hollywood biggie Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks in lead.

Meanwhile, Manisha Koirala was last seen in Netflix original film titled Maska.