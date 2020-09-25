हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anushka Sharma

IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar's below the belt comment on Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma makes Twitter furious, netizens call it 'sexist' and 'disgusting'!

Twitterati slammed Gavaskar for his 'distasteful' comment and demanded an apology for dragging Virat's wife Anushka Sharma in the commentary out of nowhere. 

New Delhi: The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak might be witnessing empty stands but the enthusiasm is high amongst the cricket-crazy fans. Last night's adrenaline pumping match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab saw some stunning knocks by KL Rahul and disappointing drops by Virat Kohli.

However, another highlight of the match remained the unsavoury statement made by legendary player Sunil Gavaskar, who from the commentary box took a jibe at Kohli for dropping two crucial catches. As soon as he passed comment on Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma, the internet exploded with reactions. 

Twitterati slammed Gavaskar for his 'distasteful' comment and demanded an apology for dragging Virat's wife Anushka Sharma in the commentary out of nowhere. 

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul notched up the highest individual score by an Indian in the history of IPL with a huge score of 206/3 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli-led RCB failed to counter Kings XI Punjab's bowling attack as they suffered a dramatic collapse to get eventually bundled out for 109.

 

