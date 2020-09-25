IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar's below the belt comment on Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma makes Twitter furious, netizens call it 'sexist' and 'disgusting'!

New Delhi: The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak might be witnessing empty stands but the enthusiasm is high amongst the cricket-crazy fans. Last night's adrenaline pumping match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab saw some stunning knocks by KL Rahul and disappointing drops by Virat Kohli.

However, another highlight of the match remained the unsavoury statement made by legendary player Sunil Gavaskar, who from the commentary box took a jibe at Kohli for dropping two crucial catches. As soon as he passed comment on Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma, the internet exploded with reactions.

Gavaskar sahab saying : "Inhone lockdown me to bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki hai" — Mateo Madridista (@Don_Mateo13) September 24, 2020

If he was referring to Anushka bowling to Virat in lockdown or the other and the more controversial way, it is wrong to drag someone's wife in this totally unrelated matter. Moreover, after she's been targeted for many years. #SunilGavaskar #KXIPvsRCB — Vasu Vashisht (@vasu_vashisht12) September 24, 2020

Gavaskar sir have u now completely lost it or something? A senior cricketer saying such stuff about anyone let alone ICTs captain. Man u lost all the respect we had for you. — Riya (@sassy_me22) September 24, 2020

Heard this live and the guy laughed. He has always been in the news for making some really unacceptable remarks "jokingly" while in the commentary box but this isn't okay. Who gave him the right to drag somebody's family into it irrespective of the context he meant it in? https://t.co/4MeFZNOdx4 — m (@Manasa2922) September 24, 2020

This is so disgusting. The way they don't forget to bring Anushka whenever he doesn't perform is so filthy. In whatever context he said, this statement cannot be justified. It isn't funny at all. https://t.co/0uJXjaSijl — Anisha (@anishaj16) September 24, 2020

Twitterati slammed Gavaskar for his 'distasteful' comment and demanded an apology for dragging Virat's wife Anushka Sharma in the commentary out of nowhere.

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul notched up the highest individual score by an Indian in the history of IPL with a huge score of 206/3 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli-led RCB failed to counter Kings XI Punjab's bowling attack as they suffered a dramatic collapse to get eventually bundled out for 109.