Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mouni Roy And Others Glam Up Awards Night In Backless, Shimmery Sensational Gowns - Watch

New Delhi: Almost the entire Bollywood including Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Rashmika Mandanna, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and many others were seen at the Style Icon Awards 2023 in Mumbai. The who's who of the showbiz world turned up at the event looking their glam best. From backless gowns to shimmery short dresses, the awards night saw it all.

Malaika Arora looked sensational in a black backless bodycon gown and posed happily with beau Arjun Kapoor on the red carpet. Generation next star Janhvi Kapoor wore a risque evening gown with a thigh-high slit and side cut from the waist. Check out the videos here:

TV stars including Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Shehnaaz Gill were also seen at the event. It was indeed a night full of stars dazzling at the Style Icon Awards 2023.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor has 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan which will open in theatres on October 6, 2023. She also has 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. The actress was last seen in 'Good Luck Jerry' and 'Mili' which was an official Hindi remake of the critically-acclaimed Malayalam film 'Helen.'

She also has NTR 30 with Jr NTR in the pipeline. Recently, SS Rajamouli gave the clap for the first shot and announced the commencement of the shoot. Pictures and videos from the launch ceremony have surfaced on social media. A Puja was held to commence the shoot of NTR 30 on Thursday.