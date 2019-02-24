Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi on her first death anniversary

New Delhi: The nation woke up to the shocking news of legendary Sridevi's death on February 24, 2018. The initial reports claimed that the actress had died due to cardiac arrest but later it was revealed that accidental drowning was the cause of her death.

Janhvi, who made her Bollywood debut months after Sridevi's death, posted an emotional note for her mother. Sharing a picture on her Instagram, Janhvi wrote, "My heart will always be heavy. But I’ll always be smiling because it has you in it."

Sridevi began her career at the age of four, appearing as a child artist in Tamil film ‘Thunaivan’ in 1969, and later went on to work in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films. She made her Bollywood debut with Solva Sawan’ in 1978 and had a career span of over four decades.

The actress was last seen in Mom in 2017. She also many awards for the film posthumously.