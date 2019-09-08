close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston draws flak for new sultry cover shoot

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has been drawing fan fury over a recent series of cover shoots she has done for a women's magazine.

Jennifer Aniston draws flak for new sultry cover shoot

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has been drawing fan fury over a recent series of cover shoots she has done for a women's magazine.

Aniston shot the series of covers striking various poses for "InStyle" magazine, and the 50-year-old beauty looks gorgeous in each of them.

The trouble started soon after "InStyle" posted pics of the cover shoot on its Instagram account. Fans were quick to notice how her skin tone had been drastically altered to give her a sultry look.

"Beautiful cover, but why is she ten shades darker than she really is?" wrote a user on social media, according to "mirror.co.uk".

The cover shoot is meant for five different editions of the October issue of "InStyle". The issue also runs an exclusive interview of the star.

Tags:
Jennifer AnistonInStyle magazine
Next
Story

Guess what Jennifer Lopez's secret success mantra is

Must Watch

PT3M44S

Amit Shah, Venkaiah Naidu mourns veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani's demise