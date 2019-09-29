Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez have an engagement party

close

Star couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reportedly had an engagement party here. The celebration comes almost seven months after the former professional baseball proposed to Lopez.

A source told etonline.com that the power couple had the party on Friday night. In attendance was JLo's best friend and actress Leah Remini, who posted a selfie of the two on her Instagram. In the photo, the singer is seen wearing a one-sleeve, white, ruffled ensemble.

A source told etonline.com that the power couple had the party on Friday night. In attendance was JLo's best friend and actress Leah Remini, who posted a selfie of the two on her Instagram. In the photo, the singer is seen wearing a one-sleeve, white, ruffled ensemble.

"#reunitedanditfeelssogood," Remini, who had acted with Lopez in "Second Act", captioned the slideshow.

Lyricist and singer Carole Bayer Sager also shared a photo with the bride-to-be. "With @jlo and @leahremini. It happened last night! #engagementparty," read her photo's caption.

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March. "She said yes," Rodriguez wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of JLo's hand with a sparkler on her ring finger.

