close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonakshi Sinha

Joined mother's rally as a daughter: Sonakshi Sinha

Actress Sonakshi Sinha says she didn't become a part of her mother Poonam Sinha's rally as a celebrity but as a daughter.

Joined mother&#039;s rally as a daughter: Sonakshi Sinha

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha says she didn't become a part of her mother Poonam Sinha's rally as a celebrity but as a daughter.

Earlier this month, Sonakshi held a roadshow for Poonam who is contesting the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat as a Samajwadi Party candidate. Sonakshi was accompanied by her brother Kushh Sinha as they campaigned for their mother. 

"I was very happy to be in Lucknow with my mother and was overwhelmed with the turnout and support that we saw at our rally," Sonakshi said in a statement. 

"I wasn't there as a celebrity but in the capacity of a daughter to support her mother," she added.

On the film front, the actress is busy with several projects. She will be seen playing an astrophysicist in "Mission Mangal", a small town girl in Mrigdeep Lamba's untitled comedy, an outspoken social worker in "Bhuj: The Pride of India" and reprising her role of Rajjo in "Dabangg 3". 

 

Tags:
Sonakshi SinhaPoonamSamajwadi PartyDabangg 3
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone bring the house down at Met Gala after party

Must Watch

PT13M18S

Ballot Train 2019: Zee News tracks voters' moods for Lok Sabha polls