Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who recently celebrated his 67th birthday, shared that he has tested positive for COVID-19, and asked people to stay safe and maintain precautions. 

Kamal Haasan tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital
File Photo

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Haasan on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital.

"I had mild cough following my return from the USA. When I tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. I have isolated myself in hospital. Everyone should be on guard realising that the COVID-19 spread has not faded," Kamal tweeted. 

Kamal, who recently celebrated his 67th birthday, asked people to stay safe and take precautions as the pandemic is still around. 

The actor has been busy with a few projects. He is currently hosting the fifth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. Recently, he also announced that he will foray into the fashion industry with his new brand, KH House of Khaddar. 

The southern star will be seen in Tamil action-thriller film 'Vikram', which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 31, 2022. 'Vikram' also stars Vijay Sethupathi in key role. Kamal is said to be essaying the role of a copy in the film. 

 

