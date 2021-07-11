हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut gives glimpse of her vicious 'Dhaakad' character

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has started shooting for her film "Dhaakad" in Budapest and shared a glimpse of her look on social media on Sunday.

Kangana Ranaut gives glimpse of her vicious &#039;Dhaakad&#039; character
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has started shooting for her film "Dhaakad" in Budapest and shared a glimpse of her look on social media on Sunday.

Kangana posted one of her looks from "Dhaakad" on her Instagram story and wrote: "Making of the most vicious of them all 'Agent Agni' with my dream team."

kangana

Kangana will be seen as "Agent Agni" in her upcoming movie. The film's first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh.

Apart from "Dhaakad", Kangana also has films such as "Thalaivi", period drama "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" and "Tejas" in the pipeline.

Kangana will also don the Director's hat for the second time for "Emergency", based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

