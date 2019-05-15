close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut loses 5kgs in 10 days for Cannes Film Festival - See pic

Kangana has always been a fitness enthusiast and believes in working out hard to stay in shape.

Kangana Ranaut loses 5kgs in 10 days for Cannes Film Festival - See pic

New Delhi: 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut is a go-getter. Trust her to surprise you and how! The 'Manikarnika' star is gearing up for her stunning Cannes appearance and for that she is leaving no stone unturned to look picture perfect.

The talented actress will be seen at Cannes this year too and to make her first impressions a lasting one this time, the Ms Perfectionist has lost 5 kgs in just ten days.

Yes! You read that right. Kangana's team shared a picture and details on Instagram. The caption read: “Yaas. WHAT a transformtion!#KanganaRanaut lost 5kgs in just 10 days, just in time to fit into couture. #cannesfilmfestival #cannes2019.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The grind is real. This is what it takes to get red carpet ready for cannes. . . . . #Cannes2019 #KanganaAtCannes

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Kangana has always been a fitness enthusiast and believes in working out hard to stay in shape.

On the professional front, she was last seen in period drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' where she played the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The stunner will next be seen in Ekta Kapoor's 'Mental Hai Kya' co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

She also has Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga' in the pipeline.

 

 

 

Tags:
Kangana RanautKanganaCannesCannes Film Festivalcannes 2019
Next
Story

Ananya Panday's electric blue off-shoulder dress is totally a summer must-have! See pics

Must Watch

PT3M59S

SPG writes to West Bengal DGP over PM Modi’s security at West Bengal rally