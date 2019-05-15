Kangana Ranaut loses 5kgs in 10 days for Cannes Film Festival - See pic

New Delhi: 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut is a go-getter. Trust her to surprise you and how! The 'Manikarnika' star is gearing up for her stunning Cannes appearance and for that she is leaving no stone unturned to look picture perfect.

The talented actress will be seen at Cannes this year too and to make her first impressions a lasting one this time, the Ms Perfectionist has lost 5 kgs in just ten days.

Yes! You read that right. Kangana's team shared a picture and details on Instagram. The caption read: “Yaas. WHAT a transformtion!#KanganaRanaut lost 5kgs in just 10 days, just in time to fit into couture. #cannesfilmfestival #cannes2019.”

Kangana has always been a fitness enthusiast and believes in working out hard to stay in shape.

On the professional front, she was last seen in period drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' where she played the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The stunner will next be seen in Ekta Kapoor's 'Mental Hai Kya' co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

She also has Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga' in the pipeline.