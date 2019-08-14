Kangana Ranaut makes the spotlight follow her at 'Judgementall Hai Kya' success bash - Pics

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut's chic style made a fashion statement at the success bash of her recently-released film 'Judgementall Hai Kya' in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kangana entered the venue looking stunning in a black gown with plunging neckline and she paired her OOTD with a necklace and sleek hairdo. Flashbulbs popped at her incessantly as she stepped out of her car. Kangana posed for the paparazzi before she entered the venue to party with her team.

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Rangoli Chandel, Kangana's sister, was also on the guest list and both of them smiled for the cameras.

While Kangana's co-star Rajkummar Rao was missing in action, actress Amyra Dastur made sure she attended the party to celebrate their film. Amyra turned heads in a white short dress paired with golden stilettos.

'Judgementall Hai Kya' released to positive reviews in July. However, ahead of its release, the film was embroiled in controversies. First, the film's title was changed from 'Mental Hai Kya' to 'Judgementall Hai Kya' after severe backlash.

Later, Kangana had an ugly fight with a journalist at a song launch. She had accused the journalist of running a 'smear campaign' against her. After the incident, the Members of the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India (EJGI) collectively decided to boycott Kangana and demanded a public apology from her for the spat.

Meanwhile, a Hungarian visual artist named Flora Borsi accused the makers of 'Judgementall Hai Kya' of plagiarism, saying that the posters of the film bear inspiration of her trademark style.

'Judgementall Hai Kya', directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor, is a dark comedy. The film collected over Rs 32 crore at the box office.