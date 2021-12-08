हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana praises 'successful' actresses marrying younger actors amidst Katrina-Vicky’s wedding

Kangana Ranaut praises leading Bollywood ladies for breaking gender stereotypes by marrying younger actors to themselves amidst Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding.

Kangana praises &#039;successful&#039; actresses marrying younger actors amidst Katrina-Vicky’s wedding

Mumbai: Known for speaking her mind, actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday took to her social media to praise "rich and successful" leading Bollywood actresses for "breaking stereotypes" by marrying younger men. Her note comes during the much-talked-about wedding of Hindi film stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

Kangana on Wednesday (December 8) morning wrote a note on her Instagram stories praising Bollywood actresses.

She wrote: "Growing up, we heard many stories of successful rich men marrying much younger women... For women to be more successful than their husband was seen as a major crisis, forget marrying a younger man after a certain age, marriage was impossible for women."

Kangana added she is happy to see the gender stereotype being broken. "Nice to see rich and successful women, leading ladies of Indian film industry breaking the sexist norms....Kudos to men and women both for redefining gender stereotype."

Katrina Kaif, who is 38 years old, is five years elder than Vicky Kaushal. She is senior to her when it comes to their acting career. The two lovebirds are set to marry at Six Senses Hotel, Bawara, Rajasthan on December 9.

Earlier, actress Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas - who is 10 years younger to her.

