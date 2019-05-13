Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel attacks Richa Chadha on Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's sister, who picks up a new target from Bollywood every other day, has attacked Richa Chadha on Twitter for allegedly taking a subtle dig at Kangana 'outspokenness'.

In a series of tweets, Rangoli went on to call her a 'jobless actor’ and ‘movie mafia a**lickers’ completely ignoring the fact that Richa and Kangana will share the screen space in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s upcoming film Panga.

In an interview with IANS, Richa had said, “If I have a problem with someone, I wouldn’t have a war of words with them on a public platform. This is because I don’t want to say it. Not because I lack the courage. I have the courage and I want to say it sometimes, but I’d say it one-on-one.”

Sharing the link of the interview on Twitter, Rangoli wrote, "I hear a lot of people like @RichaChadha comment about Kangana’s outspokenness, they often insist they choose not to have public war of words. My question is do they have a choice? Are they truly autonomous?”

“Can they function if bollywood biggies black list them? Can they create content and survive on their own? Do they have that competence? Can they survive opposition’s counter attacks and bring about the much needed change? Please understand Kangana slogged for 14 years to earn her freedom, she never spoke the way she does now cause in 14 years she build herself in a way that she will survive even if the whole industry is against her. ..so her timing of speaking out was also decided a decade ago. Please know if there is a flame burning in the rain there is a reason behind that its not a coincidence. And here are some jobless actors, movie mafia a**lickers... giving her gyan that even though they can but they don’t indulge in public fights. Darling the truth is if you could, you would.. So please take a seat.”

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Mental Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao. Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the film will hit the screens on June 26, 2019.