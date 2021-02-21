हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manish Malhotra

Karan Johar attends Manish Malhotra's bash, shares 'pawri' pic with Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra threw a bash at his Mumbai residence on Saturday and among the Bollywood stars who attended the get-together were Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Kiara Advani and Rakul Preet Singh.

Karan Johar attends Manish Malhotra&#039;s bash, shares &#039;pawri&#039; pic with Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a star-studded house party at his Mumbai residence. Among those who made their way to the party were director-producer Karan Johar, actress Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and Kiara Advani. The glamorous stars of tinsel town, who are known to set a trend, were seen in their best fashion picks. Pictures from the get-together suggested that white was the theme for the party as most of them were seen donning ensembles in this colour. 

Parineeti arrived in a white crop top with flared black pants while Kiara was seen in a white bralette top which she paired with neon green-yellow trousers and a white blazer. Rakul was seen in a blue dress which she paired with silver stilettos and Sara appeared in a white jumpsuit. Karan Johar made a noteworthy appearance in a quirky denim jacket and baggy pants. 

Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram and shared a picture from the Saturday night bash. He captioned the picture writing, "The perfect Saturday night." Karan also shared a group picture from the bash on his Instagram stories, with the trending hashtag #PAWRIHORIHAI. 

On the work front, Karan recently announced the release date of his upcoming production 'Shershaah' starring Kiara Advani and her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra. The film will be released in theatres on July 2. According to reports, Sidharth will play a double role in the film. Rakul and Sidharth are doing another film 'Thank God', the shooting of which began in February. 

Sara, who last featured in the movie 'Coolie No. 1', will next be seen in 'Atrangi Re', also featuring Akshay Kumar and southern superstar Dhanush. The film is slated for theatrical release on August 2. Parineeti is currently gearing up for the release of her thriller, 'The Girl on the Train'. It is set to be released on Netflix on February 26.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Manish MalhotraKaran JoharSara Ali KhanKiara AdvaniBollywoodPawri Ho Rahi Hai
Next
Story

Tiger Shroff flaunts his washboard abs, rumoured ladylove Disha Patani drops a comment!

Must Watch

PT2M38S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day