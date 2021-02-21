Karan Johar attends Manish Malhotra's bash, shares 'pawri' pic with Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet

NEW DELHI: Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a star-studded house party at his Mumbai residence. Among those who made their way to the party were director-producer Karan Johar, actress Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and Kiara Advani. The glamorous stars of tinsel town, who are known to set a trend, were seen in their best fashion picks. Pictures from the get-together suggested that white was the theme for the party as most of them were seen donning ensembles in this colour.

Parineeti arrived in a white crop top with flared black pants while Kiara was seen in a white bralette top which she paired with neon green-yellow trousers and a white blazer. Rakul was seen in a blue dress which she paired with silver stilettos and Sara appeared in a white jumpsuit. Karan Johar made a noteworthy appearance in a quirky denim jacket and baggy pants.

Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram and shared a picture from the Saturday night bash. He captioned the picture writing, "The perfect Saturday night." Karan also shared a group picture from the bash on his Instagram stories, with the trending hashtag #PAWRIHORIHAI.

On the work front, Karan recently announced the release date of his upcoming production 'Shershaah' starring Kiara Advani and her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra. The film will be released in theatres on July 2. According to reports, Sidharth will play a double role in the film. Rakul and Sidharth are doing another film 'Thank God', the shooting of which began in February.

Sara, who last featured in the movie 'Coolie No. 1', will next be seen in 'Atrangi Re', also featuring Akshay Kumar and southern superstar Dhanush. The film is slated for theatrical release on August 2. Parineeti is currently gearing up for the release of her thriller, 'The Girl on the Train'. It is set to be released on Netflix on February 26.