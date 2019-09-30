close

Saif Ali Khan

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan make heads turn in Bandra—In Pics

The power couple happily posed for shutterbugs who were more than delighted to spot them together.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan make heads turn in Bandra—In Pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The very stunning Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were recently spotted at Mehboob Studios for a shoot and in between they obliged the paps on duty.

Bebo looked uber stylish in her denim waist coast top and baggy pants in a light blue shade, giving major retro vibes. Hubby Saifu rocked his black fitted tee and ripped blue jeans. Saif complemented his look with yellow shades.

Check out photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, both Saif and Kareena are super busy. The former has thriller 'Laal Kapataan' by Navdeep Singh up for release besides he has kitty full with projects like 'Dil Bechara, Jawaani Jaaneman and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Kareena, on the other hand, has 'Good News' with Akshay Kumar, Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan in the pipeline.

 

