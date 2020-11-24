Kareena Kapoor and her 'lil man' Taimur enjoy pottery session and pics will make you go aww!

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur's vacation diary is so, so cute! The mother-son duo is enjoying their time in Himachal Pradesh while Saif Ali Khan is busy with work there. He's shooting for 'Bhoot Police' in Himachal's Dharamshala.

On Tuesday, Kareena treated her fans to glimpses from their time in Dharamkot and shared some adorable posts from their pottery session.

In the video shared by the ‘Jab We Met’ actress on Instagram, Kareena can be seen guiding Taimur while they enjoy the session. She also shared two photos of them, in one of which Taimur happily shows his muddy hands once the pot is complete.

"Pot, pot, pottery with the lil man (two hearts) Dharamkot studio such brilliant stuff," she wrote.

Check out the posts here.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child. The couple married in 2012 and Taimur was born in 2016.

Professionally, Kareena will be next seen opposite Aamir Khan in 'Lal Singh Chaddha' while she also has Karan Johar's 'Takht' in her kitty.

