Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan massively trolled for flouting traffic rules, netizens ask 'where is RTO'

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were recently captured by the shutterbugs as they stepped out in the city. The power couple of B-Town were snapped as they stepped out in the city in their car. Saif Ali Khan was papped driving his swanky new car as his dearest begum Kareena Kapoor Khan sat next to him. Bebo was captured busy on her phone.

And while the couple grabs headlines for their undeniable chemistry, this time they are getting heavily trolled on social media for not wearing seat belts. In a video shared on social media, netizens are bashing the couple for flouting traffic rules and ditching their seat belt.

A netizen commented, "No seat belts", another user wrote, "Why no seat belt on, where is RTO and why no fine on this couple??? India mange jawab …."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a target of trolls ever since she contracted COVID-19. The actress tested positive for coronavirus after attending a party with her close friends. The actress along with BFF Amrita Arora had attented a dinner party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar at her residence. Both Kareena and Amrita were accused of flouting rules.

Later, after Bebo recovered from COVID-19, she attended Christmas bash along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons - Taimur and Jeh. Netizens were furious at the actress for her reckless behaviour.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which will release on Valentine's Day, 2022. The film is a loose adaptation of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'.