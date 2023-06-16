Karisma Kapoor’s Beach Day Throwback With Kareena Redefines Sister Goals

Karisma Kapoor has left an indelible mark on the silver screen during the 1990s and early 2000s. She has been a part of blockbuster films such as Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Raja Hindustani, and critically-acclaimed movies like Zubeidaa, which solidified her position in Bollywood. Even though she’s not seen in as many movies these days, Karisma continues to exude a classy and elegant charm.

When it comes to her personal life, Karisma shares a close bond with her younger sister, actress, Kareena Kapoor-Khan. The two sisters are frequently spotted enjoying quality time together. Recently, Karisma treated fans with a throwback picture from a memorable vacation with Kareena, which, we are sure, gave their fans sibling goals.

The Instagram post shows Karisma in a striking black and blue bikini, complemented by black shades and hoop earrings. The backdrop features a scenic beach. The photo also includes Kareena, seated in a corner, engrossed in her phone.

With a touch of humour, Karisma captioned the post, “Pouting while the sister is Scrolling.”

Check:

Kareena Kapoor’s reaction

As soon as Karisma shared the post, Kareena reshared it on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Learning to pout I see.”

Kareena Kapoor's Fans Can't Keep Calm

Karisma’s post garnered numerous responses from her fans, with one admirer calling her the “Queen of Bollywood.”

Another wrote, “Karisma is still a Karishma.”

A third user said, “The hotness,” while a fourth commented, “Age is just a number for her.”

Karisma Kapoor’s career

Karisma Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 1991 at the age of 17 in the movie Prem Qaidi. Some of the notable works include Andaz Apna Apna, Dil To Pagal Hai, Biwi No.1, Zubeidaa, and Shakti: The Power among others.