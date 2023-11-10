New Delhi: For the first time, actress Sara Ali Khan invited her friends in the business to a Diwali celebration. She frequently shows up at parties, but this time she serves as the hostess for her friends. Since it's a big event, several celebrities attended, dressing in their finest ethnic attire. Bollywood celebrities inspire us with their Diwali looks, from gorgeous sarees to lehengas and sherwanis. Stars like Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan were spotted stepping up the ethnic game.

Kartik Aaryan arrived at the party first among the guests. He was seen sporting a new look from 'Chandu Champion', wearing a a yellow kurta and white pyjama set.

Ananya Panday shows up at her friend Sara's Diwali celebration. After starring alongside Sara in 'Koffee With Karan 8', Ananya attended the celebration and flaunted off her gorgeous appearance.

After becoming the talk of 'KWK 8', Aditya Roy Kapur also made an impressive appearance at Sara Ali Khan's Diwali bash. Donning a maroon kurta and black trousers, he exuded an attractive ethnic look.

Sara Ali Khan's Diwali celebration was also attended by filmmaker Karan Johar. He engaged in light-hearted banter with the paparazzi while posing, looking dapper in an eccentric yet chic Kurta.

Sara's appearance from atown party was also glimpsed by us. She accessorized with a long white gold jacket, sharara pants, and a fancy gold bustier top. Sara looked stunning with her short hair in a clip and her makeup worn simply.

Her friends and family were there for a small, private party. Nevertheless, neither her father Saif Ali Khan nor his spouse Kareena Kapoor nor their children - Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan were spotted at the Diwali celebration.

However, in a series of photos shared by Manish Malhotra, Sara's mom Amrita Singh was seen enjoying the party.

On the work front, Sara has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', 'Metro…In Dino', Jagan Shakti's Untitled project, and 'Murder Mubarak' in her kitty.