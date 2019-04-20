close

Kate Hudson shares first photo of her kids together

Actress Kate Hudson shared a photograph of all her children together for the first time to celebrate her 40th birthday.

Los Angeles: Actress Kate Hudson shared a photograph of all her children together for the first time to celebrate her 40th birthday.

On her milestone birthday on Friday, Hudson shared a selfie of all her children together - for the first time, reports people.com.

"My wishes came true," Hudson wrote. 

"Thank you for all the love today #ThisIs40."

In the image, Hudson can be seen with her six-month-old daughter Rani Rose lying on her chest as her sons Ryder Robinson, 15, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 7, cuddled up next to her.

Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed Rani in October. The actress has two sons from previous relationships, Ryder (with her former husband, singer Chris Robinson) and Bingham (with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy).

