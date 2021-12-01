Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: Star couple to stay in a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with private pool, garden!

New Delhi: One of the most awaited weddings of Bollywood this year - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, might be keeping it all hush-hush but fans do have a way of digging things out. The couple is reportedly all set to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxury resort in Rajasthan. The wedding festivities will span 3 days from December 7 to 9 respectively.

The latest goss around their big fat Indian wedding is that Katrina and Vicky Kaushal will stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area. This was shared by Instant Bollywood on their Instagram page.

There have been many updates and scoops regarding the Vic-Kat wedding in the past few days but the duo has refrained from commenting on it.

Apparently, many reports claim a leaked guest list with names including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Shashank Khaitan among others.

The buzz is strong that Katrina and Vicky will first have a court marriage in Mumbai before flying to Rajasthan for their gala wedding. The couple will reportedly host a reception back home for their Bollywood friends.