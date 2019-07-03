close

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif flaunts her washboard abs in latest Instagram pic, drives netizens crazy

New Delhi: B-Town stunner, Katrina Kaif's hourglass figure is to die for. The actress is a fitness freak and believes in pumping up the iron almost every day without a fail. She has upped her Instagram game like a pro!

Katrina, in her latest Insta post can be seen flaunting her washboard abs and we must say that she is driving netizens crazy. The actress has joined hands with Reebok India and is wearing the brand's latest gym wear collection.

She wrote in the caption: “Proud to announce my association with @ReebokIndia. It is a perfect fit for me and i am very happy to join hands with a brand that believes and encourages the same thoughts as I do. Fitness & dance are a big part of my life and to be able to team-up with a brand who stands by and supports a similar vision is wonderful. It is an interesting opportunity for me to curate interesting dialogues and conversation around fitness, women’s training and body image amongst other things. It's a big part of my life and it feels great to be sharing this platform with Reebok. @ReebokclassicIndia #tarunvishwa”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Something exciting coming soon

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

The picture is clicked by ace photographer Tarun Vishwa.

On the work front, Kat was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' co-starring Salman Khan. The movie released on Eid, June 5, 2019.

Next, Katrina will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Sooryavanshi' by Rohit Shetty.

 

Tags:
Katrina KaifReebok IndiaKatrina Kaif pics
