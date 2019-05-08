Katrina Kaif looks smouldering in a yellow jersey swimsuit—See pic

New Delhi: The gorgeous beauty Katrina Kaif, who is also an avid social media user took to her Instagram handle and shared a breathtaking picture from her magazine photo shoot with fans.

Katrina, who appears on the May cover issue of ELLE magazine shared a photoshoot picture with fans and we must say she looks mind-blowing. She wrote in the caption: “Girls just wanna have sun

Jersey swimsuit, @hermes.

Acetate sunglasses, @lindafarrow.

Editor-in-Chief: @supriya.dravid

Photographer: #TarunVishwa

Stylist: @rahulvijay1988

Hair : @yiannitsapatori

Make-Up : @danielcbauer

Assisted By: @pujarinighosh, @kiddoo11, @girl_in_motorboots (STYLING)

Location courtesy : @fairmont.maldives”

She donned a bright yellow Hermes jersey swimsuit and soaks up the sunny side at the picturesque Maldives.

She appears on the cover of ELLE magazine and shared the cover picture a few days back.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated to hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019.