Katrina Kaif shares glimpses of training session with Olympian Michael Phelps—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is known to follow a strict fitness regime and her workout pics and videos often go viral. The gorgeous actress took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared glimpses of her training session with renowned Olympian Michael Phelps.

Take a look at this video shared by the actress:

The caption will motivate you to stay focused on your goals and to never give up no matter what!

Kat captioned the video as, “Got to meet this incredible athlete, the most decorated Olympian of all time Michael Phelps , cant tell u how much i enjoyed our conversation. He is such an incredible mind. For me with my dance and training over the years, I understand that most of our limitations are just in our mind. If we can get our mind out of the way, then the possibilities are limitless. #Ruleyourself “I think goals should never be easy, they should force u to work, even if they are uncomfortable at the time“ Stay tuned for our training session and chat with @m_phelps00 ..... More coming soon.@underarmourind @kevinplank_ua #IndiaWill #WeWill”

The actress also shared some pics from her training session.

Check them out here:

On the work front, Katrina is gearing up for the release of 'Bharat'. The film has an impressive star cast with Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan, Tabu, Sunil Grover to name a few. The film has been in limelight for several reasons and is one of the most awaited releases of 2019.

It will hit the silver screens on the occasion of Eid, on June 5.

Katrina's latest outing 'Zero' failed to impress at the box office but her performance had been appreciated by critics as well as fans. After an impactful performance in 'Zero', we are keen to see what the actress has to offer in 'Bharat'. Not much has been divulged about her role in the film as makers are keeping everything under the wraps.

'Bharat' has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar who has previously worked with Salman and Katrina in the 2017 blockbuster 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

Excited to watch the actress spill magic on silver screens? So are we!