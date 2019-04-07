Katrina Kaif's beach pictures will give you major weekend vibes!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif joined Instagram in the year 2017 and since then has been treating her fans with pictures that leave them awe-struck. Be it an adorable selfie or a smouldering photo shoot, most of Kat's Instagram pics go viral. The actress was in Maldives recently and took to the social media app to share some beach pictures.

Have a look at Kat's Insta posts and be prepared to get major weekend feels!

The actress surely does look happy in the clicks and we hope that smile stays on!

On the work front, Kat's last outing, 'Zero' failed to impress at the box office and was heavily criticised for its script. However, her performance was lauded and considered to be one of the best of her career. The film also had Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.

She will next be seen in Salman Khan's 'Bharat'. The film also has Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Tabu, Varun Dhawan and Sunil Grover on board. It is one of the biggest releases this year and will hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid, June 5.

Here's wishing Kat all the very best for her future endeavors!