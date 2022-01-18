हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani runs on beach in a white bikini, enjoys dip in a pool: VIDEO

Kiara Advani sizzles in a white bikini on the Maldives beach.

Kiara Advani runs on beach in a white bikini, enjoys dip in a pool: VIDEO

New Delhi: Actress Kiara Advani is a beach bum and cannot stop reminiscing about her Maldives vacation. The ‘Shershaah’ actress took to Instagram to share a throwback video of herself from the island nation. In the video, Kiara can be seen enjoying watching dolphins from a yacht, she later can be seen running in a white bikini on the beach at dusk and also enjoying her time in the pool. In the background, Matt Simons ‘Catch and Release’ is being played.

Take a look at the stunning video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara simply captioned her post with a folded hand and butterfly emoji.

Kiara bikini photo

The actress had earlier shared a photo of herself relaxing inside the pool in a pink bikini and captioned it, “Seas the day”. Reacting to her hot photo actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, “ Wowww”. Actor and presenter Maniesh Paul wrote, “What a pic yaa”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani was last seen in Amazon Prime’s ‘Shershaah’ opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra. The movie was a massive success and their online chemistry was also appreciated by the audiences. The two are also rumoured to be dating in real life. Kiara is often spotted visiting Siddhart’s residence.

The couple also went on a vacation together to Ranthambore to ring in the New Year. They were papped together at the airport.

Kiara also celebrated Sidharth’s birthday with him on January 16. The photos of the two with designer Manish Malhotra have surfaced online. She also took to Instagram to wish him by sharing a romantic picture of them together from the film ‘Shershaah’and wrote, “Happy happy birthday dearest one” along with a heart icon.

Sidharth replied to her by writing, “Thanks Ki” with a heart icon.

