Kim Sharma, Leander Paes have fun day out at Walt Disney World, Florida: PICS

New Delhi: Actress Kim Sharma and tennis star Leander Paes are giving us couple goals with their fun day out at Magic Kingdom Park, a theme park in the Walt Disney World in Florida. Kim took her Instagram on Sunday (January 17) to share a series of photos and videos from their outing and captioned it, “Disney Day @leanderpaes”. In the photos, the actress can be seen wearing a cute Minnie Mouse ear headband with a black crop top and comfy grey track pants. Leander was dressed in an olive green jacket with dark colour pants.

Check out the adorable photos and videos:

In one photo, Kim and Leander can be seen posing in front of a castle facade in the park, in another, the two share an ice cream. Kim also shared a video of a grand procession of Disney characters taking place in the park.

The rumours of Kim and Leander seeing each other first came out in August 2021, when their photos from an outing in Goa surfaced online. The two have however been very open about their relationship and often posts pictures with each other on Instagram.

On New Year’s, Kim shared a series of photos with Leander and captioned it, “Walking into #2022 like Happy new year to all you lovelies . I wish us health of mind and body and contentment in every experience. Love and light . Thank you for all your love @leanderpaes”.

Kim Sharma was previously dating actor Harshvardhan Rane. But the two broke up in 2019.