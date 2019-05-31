close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon oozes oomph in a red bikini top on magazine cover- Pic inside

Kriti's kohled eyes and bold accessories provide an element of drama to the outfit.

Kriti Sanon oozes oomph in a red bikini top on magazine cover- Pic inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon often sets social media ablaze with her glamorous uploads. Be it enjoying a vacay with her friends in Goa or sharing BTS pictures from film sets, Kriti has often left us awe-struck. 

The 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' actress is an internet sensation and her pics and videos often go viral. 

Her latest Instagram post has her posing in a red and gold bikini top on the cover of Hello India magazine. Her kohled eyes and bold accessories provide an element of drama to the outfit.

Check out Kriti's Instagram post here:

On the work front, the gorgeous actress was recently seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in 'Luka Chuppi'. The film turned out to be a surprise hit at the box office and was based on the concept of living in relationships. 

Kriti will next be seen in 'Housefull 4' along with Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh to name a few. 

She also has Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Arjun Patiala' in her kitty. 

Tags:
Kriti SanonHousefull 4arjun patiala
Next
Story

Pete Davidson's Instagram account a clean slate yet again

Must Watch

PT20M21S

Modi cabinet portfolios revealed: Amit Shah gets Home, Nirmala Sitharaman finance