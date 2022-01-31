हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kunal Kapoor

Kunal Kapoor, Naina Bachchan welcome baby boy: ‘We thank God for our abundant blessings’

Actor Kunal Kapoor and his wife Naina Bachchan have been blessed with a baby boy.

Kunal Kapoor, Naina Bachchan welcome baby boy: ‘We thank God for our abundant blessings’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Kunal Kapoor and his wife Naina Bachchan have been blessed with a baby boy.

On Monday, Kunal took to Instagram and shared the good news with his followers.

 

"To all our well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings," he posted. 

After hearing about the arrival of the newborn, fans and members of the film industry dropped heartfelt wishes for Kunal and Naina.

"Biggest congratulations Kuns n Nains...you are gonna be incredible parents," Sussanne Khan commented.

"Love you all," Naina's cousin and Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan wrote.

Kunal and Naina tied the knot in 2015. For the unversed, Naina, an investment banker, is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan's younger brother Ajitabh and Ramola Bachchan.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kunal KapoorNaina Bachchanproud parentsbaby boyInstagramGood newsabundant blessings
Next
Story

Bella Hadid shares what keeps her going back to 'abusive' relationships

Must Watch

PT13M13S

UP Election 2022: PM Modi held virtual rally, PM lashed out at the opposition