Lara Dutta's Adorable Post For Hubby Mahesh Bhupathi Melts Hearts

Former Miss Universe and actress Lara Dutta recently clocked 20 years in the film industry. Her debut film was Andaaz, which also featured Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. Her last release, Ishq-E-Nadaan, is streaming on Jio Cinema. It is receiving positive reviews from critics. The actress is very active on Instagram and keeps sharing glimpses of her personal life with her fans. In one such post, the actress can be seen hopping on the “how it started vs how it’s going” trend. She shared two pictures of herself with her husband, former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi.

Lara Dutta shared a collage featuring two photos. While one of the photos appears from an old event, the other one reflects how their bond has evolved through the years. In the first picture, the couple gracefully poses for cameras at an event, while the second one captures them in a relaxed moment, chilling on a couch.

Lara Dutta captioned the post, “How it started…. VS ……. How it’s going!”



Lara Dutta And Mahesh Bhupathi’s Relationship

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi got engaged in 2010. In 2011, the couple got married. The actor and the former tennis player embraced parenthood in 2012. Recently, when Lara was asked about the secret to a successful marriage during an interview, she said, “The cornerstones for it are mutual respect, and understanding where the other person is coming from. Both Mahesh and I are alpha human beings, we are self-made people. So, we became the wind beneath each other’s wings, and our daughter [Saira] is our top priority.”

Lara Dutta’s Career

Lara Dutta won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut for Andaaz, which released in 2003. She starred in several superhit films, including Masti, No Entry, Bhagam Bhag, Partner, and Housefull, among others.

Lara Dutta also made a foray into film production and co-produced the film Chalo Dilli in 2011. Her latest release Ishq-E-Nadaan explores a mature romance between two people who hail from different socio-economic sections.